'Sinners' director shares emotional reaction after film makes Oscars history

Michael B. Jordan bags Academy nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Ryan Coogler, director of blockbuster film Sinners, is on cloud nine as his film just made history.

The horror action movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead role has become the first film in the history to rean 16 Academy Award nominations.

The film is based on two brother Smoke and Stack, both played Jordan, who leave their troubled past behind and return to their hometown in Mississippi to start again.

Soon they discover that even greater evil is waiting to welcome them.

Yesterday, the Academy rolled out the nominations list for 2026, and Sinners ruled over all the other films.

After unlocking this milestone, Ryan shared his emotions saying that he feels “fortunate” as it never really happens that way.

The Black Panther director added, “I was very impressed by everything that my collaborators were doing every day, so I’m so happy that everybody got recognized by their peers.”

He told Variety, “Obviously, I’m biased. I think these folks I work with are some of the best in the world. I feel really fortunate. Because it doesn’t always go that way.”

Out of those 16 nominations one of them is for Best Picture and Michael has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.