 
Geo News

King Charles turns down key invite after Trump's surprise

The monarch declines important invitation after Trump's shocking message

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 24, 2026

King Charles turns down key invite after Trumps surprise
King Charles turns down key invite after Trump's surprise

King Charles has declined an important invitation after US President Donald Trump's surprise move that has left many hurt.

The 77-year-old won't attend this year’s annual commemoration of King Charles I at the Banqueting House in Whitehall, according to a new report.

The event, which marks the anniversary of the 1649 execution of Charles I, usually involves a service and act of remembrance at the historic Banqueting House, a tradition observed by the Society of King Charles the Martyr.

This is the site where the monarch was beheaded following his trial during the English Civil War.

It emerges after Donald Trump's shocking message, suggesting that Nato allies stayed 'a little off the frontlines' in Afghanistan. The comments sparked reactions from Prince Harry and others.

He has politely declined both the invitation to the annual commemoration and a suggestion that he might serve as joint patron of the society alongside his second cousin, Lord Nicholas Windsor, insiders told the Mail.

The King's packed schedule of duties and patronages is said to be one of the reasons behind his decison to decline the invite.

Prince William ‘admires' son honouring father's legacy after Harry message
Prince William ‘admires' son honouring father's legacy after Harry message
Meghan Markle takes strong stance after Prince Harry's statement for UK
Meghan Markle takes strong stance after Prince Harry's statement for UK
Prince Harry makes bold move to support King as royals remain silent
Prince Harry makes bold move to support King as royals remain silent
Princess Anne chases King Charles in Scotland, dodging rivals
Princess Anne chases King Charles in Scotland, dodging rivals
Royal couple finally announce divorce in heartbreaking statement
Royal couple finally announce divorce in heartbreaking statement
King, Queen share heartfelt message after major loss video
King, Queen share heartfelt message after major loss
Queen Camilla battles rain to claim hardest-working royal title
Queen Camilla battles rain to claim hardest-working royal title
Sarah Ferguson's six-figure deal is 'worrying' King Charles
Sarah Ferguson's six-figure deal is 'worrying' King Charles