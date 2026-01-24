King Charles turns down key invite after Trump's surprise

King Charles has declined an important invitation after US President Donald Trump's surprise move that has left many hurt.

The 77-year-old won't attend this year’s annual commemoration of King Charles I at the Banqueting House in Whitehall, according to a new report.

The event, which marks the anniversary of the 1649 execution of Charles I, usually involves a service and act of remembrance at the historic Banqueting House, a tradition observed by the Society of King Charles the Martyr.

This is the site where the monarch was beheaded following his trial during the English Civil War.

It emerges after Donald Trump's shocking message, suggesting that Nato allies stayed 'a little off the frontlines' in Afghanistan. The comments sparked reactions from Prince Harry and others.

He has politely declined both the invitation to the annual commemoration and a suggestion that he might serve as joint patron of the society alongside his second cousin, Lord Nicholas Windsor, insiders told the Mail.

The King's packed schedule of duties and patronages is said to be one of the reasons behind his decison to decline the invite.