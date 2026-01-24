King Charles saves Andrew's life with bombshell move

King Charles saves Andrew' life with bombshell move

King Charles has reportedly taken a wise step to ensure his younger brother Andrew's safety amid growing concerns of his mental health as his downfall continues.

The monarch, 77, reportedly locked away Beatrice and Eugenie's father's shotguns amid potential danger to his life.

The King has taken direct control of his private gun collection amid period of acute emotional distress for the former prince, Palace insiders told Radar.

The source said the decision followed a tense intervention involving Metropolitan Police firearms officers and the King's private office.

"There was a very real level of concern about his state of mind."

They continued: "This was not a vague or theoretical worry – people genuinely feared the consequences if his emotions tipped out of control, both in terms of what he might do to himself and the potential risk to others around him."

Andrew, 65, is packing to permanently leave his beloved Royal Lodge and relocate to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The once dearest son of the late Queen, who's second in line to the throne at birth, has been stripped of royal titles and public roles following the ongoing scandal over his links with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

His weapon remains stored securely under the King's authority – with one source describing them as "under lock and key."

They added: "Andrew is basically now totally frazzled, and there was a real fear he could use a gun to take his life – or worse."