Prince William drops hint about George's future as UK departure confirmed

By
A. Akmal
|

January 24, 2026

Prince William has big plans in motion for his children as the future monarch prepares for his destined role and is also well-aware of the duties that would one day fall on his eldest son.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have changed their strategy for how they look at royal duties in the past two years, as they focus on more meaningful engagements. The doting parents have taken stern steps to protect their children and especially George, who will be enrolling in a new secondary school later this year.

Kensington Palace confirmed that William will be undertaking his first international tour to Saudi Arabia at the behest of King Charles next month. Before he embarks on the solo tour, William attended to a meeting in Bristol, where he received a surprise for his three children.

Evelyn Welch, Vice Chancellor and President at University of Bristol, revealed that they “were really pleased to give Prince William three little Lego models of Isambard Kingdom Brunel to take back home to his children”.

During the exchange, William had shared a hint about George’s education and possible choice of college. The Vice Chancellor noted that the royal “left saying that he knew where to come when George needed help with his homework”.

“Prince William wanted to see our research into industry, into manufacturing capabilities, and he also wanted to see Isambard-AI. We do fantastic, cutting edge, curiosity-driven research, and we take that rapidly into solving real world problems,” she said.

As George will be marking his 13th birthday in July, the Palace is yet to announce the secondary school that he will be going to. 

