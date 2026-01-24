Inside Robert Pattinson’s packed film slate through 2026

The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, The Drama or Here Comes the Flood, name a major project and chances are Robert Pattinson is already in it.

The 39-year-old has been booked and busy since late 2024 with an epic slate of releases on the horizon.

The U.K. born actor is up to dominate 2026 with one of the most stacked film runs in recent Hollywood memory.

Jumping from prestige dramas to blockbuster epics, his back-to-back schedule reads like a career-defining takeover after Twilight success.

Pattinson’s nonstop streak began in late 2024 with Die My Love, before he moved straight into The Drama, co-starring Zendaya.

From there, he plunged into Christopher Nolan’s tightly guarded The Odyssey, followed by the A24 crime drama Primetime in early 2025.

For much of the second half of 2025, Pattinson, who shares a baby with Suki Waterhouse, was deep in the desert filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, taking on extensive and demanding shoot days.

Reflecting on the experience, he recently shared what it felt like stepping into the world of Dune alongside Zendaya, who is engaged to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

“Being out in the desert shooting Dune, it’s weird,” the Mickey 17 actor recalled. “I remember shooting a scene with Zendaya, the first scene we shot together out there and I was like, ‘Oh! We’re, like, in Dune!’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah… we’re doing a Dune movie.’”

After wrapping Dune: Part Three, he quickly moved on to finish filming Here Comes the Flood, led by Denzel Washington, which completed production just last week.

Official trailer of 'The Drama' starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya

And the pace isn’t slowing down as Pattinson is now gearing up to begin filming The Batman Part II, extending his intense run of major studio projects.

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming projects

The Drama — April 2026

The Odyssey — July 2026

Dune: Part Three — December 2026

Primetime (A24) — 2026

Here Comes the Flood (Netflix) — 2026

Adding to his already packed slate, Pattinson recently made an uncredited voice cameo in Timothée Chalamet’s new film Marty Supreme.