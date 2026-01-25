Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence’s new film adds acclaimed star

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film What Happens At Night, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has welcomed Patricia Clarkson to its stellar cast.

While the details of Clarkson’s role have not yet been revealed, the Oscar nominated actress will join DiCaprio and Lawrence in the new feature produced by Apple Studios in partnership with Studiocanal.

Adapted from Peter Cameron’s novel of the same name, the film will be directed and produced by Scorsese, with a screenplay written by Patrick Marber for Sikelia Productions.

The dream-like story follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snow-covered European town in hopes of adopting a baby.

The film marks the latest collaboration for Scorsese, DiCaprio and Apple Original Films after Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned them a history-making 10-time Academy Award nominations.

As for Lawrence, 35, she has also collaborated with Apple Original Films on projects including Causeway and Bread & Roses.

She is also set to star in and produce the upcoming murder mystery feature The Wives.

As for Clarkson, the three Primetime Emmy Awards winner most recently starred in the biopic Lilly, portraying fair pay activist Lilly Ledbetter. The film was released in theaters in May 2025 and is currently streaming on Netflix.