Cardi B snaps as she gets dragged into Nicki Minaj bot scandal

Cardi B is firing back after being pulled into a political firestorm she insists has nothing to do with her.

The Grammy-winning rapper — who is currently on her Little Miss Drama North American tour — took to X on Monday, February 23, to slam self-described Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz after he attempted to link her to a new report about Nicki Minaj and alleged bot activity.

The controversy stems from a Cyabra report, published by Politico, titled “Inauthentic Amplification of Political Discourse on Nicki Minaj’s X Account.” The analysis claims that 33 percent of nearly 55,000 accounts interacting with Minaj over a two-month period were inauthentic. Cyabra concluded that “a coordinated fake campaign was actively amplifying political content on Nicki Minaj's X account.”

After Bruesewitz labelled the report a “total scam” and pointed out that Cardi’s agent, Mike G, is affiliated with Cyabra, Cardi responded sharply. “Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do wit me so now we're gonna talk about the facts,” she wrote, threatening to “sue you, you wet dirty dog.”

“Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of advisors,” Cardi explained. “So what you need to focus on is the fact that data is VERY real and leave me out of your bulls***.”

She added, “I don't give AF!! … I get down to the GRISTLE of it!!”

Notably, Cardi and Nicki have long been feuding, with their latest spat unfolding when Nicki mocked Cardi’s new album, Am I the Drama?.