Harry Styles sparks 'Saturday Night Live' rumours amid new album buzz

Harry Styles excites fans with 'Saturday Night Live' speculations ahead of 'Together, Together' tour

Harry Styles has entered his comeback era in full force this year, with an album on the way, a tour nearing, and a ton of promotional interviews.

The 31-year-old singer has excited fans beyond measure for one particular TV appearance, and that is Saturday Night Live.

While the Fine Line hitmaker has not officially confirmed an SNL appearance, rumours are well beyond circulated at this point.

The One Direction alum will be releasing his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, on March 6, and the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, shared an anonymous tip that Styles will be hosting the late-night comedy show on March 14.

The Watermelon Sugar High singer is speculated to do double duty at SNL, as the host, as well as the musical guest, but none of this has officially been announced yet.

The weekend comedy show has not yet announced the hosts or musical guests after the January 31 show featuring Alexander Skalsgard and Cardi B.

Excited fans flocked to the comments, with one writing, “im only in this earth for this,” and “i need this to be true,” chimed in another, while a third gushed, “We're soooo backkkkk.”