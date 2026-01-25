Princess Kate makes Burns Night a viral love letter to Scotland

This year’s Burns Night celebration took a festive turn online after Prince William and Princess Kate shared an Instagram tribute to Scotland’s beloved poet Robert Burns, delighting fans around the world.

The post featured a stanza from Composed in Spring brought classic 18th‑century verse into 2026, showing that even centuries after his work was penned, Rabbie Burns still has royal admirers.

The Waleses’ social post didn’t just share a snippet of verse; it tapped into a long‑standing royal connection to Scottish folklore and heritage.

Members of the royal family from King Charles himself, who often wears tartan and has released official portraits in Scottish settings ahead of Burns Night, to William and Kate have shown a fondness for the traditions of the north.

Fans rushed to celebrate the couple’s nod to Burns, with many replying that the poem choice felt both elegant and heartfelt.

The gesture is part of a broader tradition among the royals, who have previously used Burns Night to send warm wishes to communities such as NHS staff in Scotland during the pandemic years.