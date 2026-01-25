Kensington Palace confirms Kate’s urgent new mission after major setback

Princess of Wales, who is making a comeback to her royal duties in a meaningful way following her cancer battle, took matters into her own hands after she learned of a setback in her plans.

Kate Middleton is known for her sartorial choices and has often used her accessories and outfits to communicate a deeper message to the public and honour key members. Many brands have hoped that they would get the ‘Kate effect’ if they get chosen by the future Queen herself.

However, during her cancer battle, a Kensington Palace representative had implied that Kate will be switching strategies and keeping focus more on her work rather than her outfits. However, that claim was quickly shut down by clarifying that it was not the views of the Princess.

It was recently revealed that two of Kate’s favoured brands, Cefinn and Eponine, announced their imminent closure, which fast-tracked the next move for the Princess of Wales. The Telegraph’s fashion editor Bethan Holt suggested that it has “added a sense of urgency” to that mission to “carve her own way” in her royal duties.

The Palace confirmed that when Prince William and Kate visited Scotland last week, the Princess of Wales had worked with Johnstons of Elgin to design the tartan-like fabric of her bespoke Chris Kerr coat.

Kate had weaved tartan when she visited Radical Weavers in Stirling to learn about the work that they had been doing. The Waleses have been urged to support local businesses and talents in their engagements. Hence, by co-designing the fabric of her coat with Johnstons, which has a royal warrant from the King, was a profound way to bring attention to the work.

The fashion editor noted that Kate brought extra meaning and substance to her visit. Moreover, as she resumes her royal duties, especially after her cancer battle, there is a renewed sense in which she plans to “carve out her own way of engaging with fashion” and in a much “profound” way.