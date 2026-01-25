Prince Harry ‘worried’ for niece Charlotte amid change in royal tradition

Prince Harry was given a stern warning from his estranged brother Prince William to not be concerned about George, Charlotte and Louis but that hasn’t stopped the worrying uncle in him.

Prince William and Princess Kate have established their shift from the royal tradition for their three children very early on, especially after the experiences of William and Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been hands-on with George, Charlotte and Louis, which has been a very untraditional approach for the royals.

The children, who won hearts of the public with their grace and politeness during their outings, have had a normal upbringing so that they are prepared to face the real world.

This was most recently put on display at Sandringham during the Christmas walkabout, where Charlotte shined the most.

Even though, William and Kate have tried to cultivate the most normal environment, royal expert Chris Ship pointed out how that doesn’t change the weight of royal roles that they will take on in the future.

“There are comparisons between Margaret and Prince Harry,” Chris noted to OK! Magazine, explaining how both royals struggled being “spares to the heir without a role of their own”.

He continued, “Margaret must have wondered what the point of her even being there was, as it was all about her older sister.”

Chris said that it is a “very difficult position to be in, and it’s probably something Princess Charlotte will also have to come to terms with, when George eventually becomes king and she has to find a role for herself”.

In his memoir, the Duke had written how William had “made it clear” that George, Charlotte and Louis were not Harry’s responsibility.

“I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”