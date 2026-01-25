King Charles, Princess Anne put rumours to rest with clear message

King Charles photographed sharing a heartfelt moment with his sister Princess Anne amid reports of the siblings' growing differences over a crucial issue.

On January 25, the monarch, alongside Queen Camilla, made an appearance at his royal Sandringham estate in order to attend a church service.

The royal couple was accompanied by the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, at St Peter's church in Wolferton.

Charles and Anne shared a warm cheek kiss, seemingly debunking the rumours about not being on the same page over the Andrew issue.

For the unversed, this outing came after sources claimed that Princess Anne held a conversation with the King about his "harsh" treatment towards the former Duke of York.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported, "Anne has been vocal with both the King and William about Andrew's treatment."

An insider shared, "There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the King and between the King and the wider family – some of whom are convinced the King has treated his brother too harshly."