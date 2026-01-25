Meghan Markle meeting called 'crazy' by her executively produced documentary actor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's influence is unmistakable at Sundance and this time, it’s powered by cookie boxes rather than coronets.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve as executive producers on Cookie Queens, a buzzy world-premiere documentary that follows a group of Girl Scouts as they navigate the surprisingly intense business of selling America’s favourite treats.

Thin Mints and Samoas are just the entry point; the film quickly peels back the smiles to reveal competition, pressure and ambition simmering beneath the cellophane.

When the documentary landed at Sundance, several of the young stars dropped by the Deadline Studio and meeting real-life royalty hadn’t quite registered yet.

For some, Harry and Meghan had only existed in books, headlines or on TV screens. Seeing them in person felt unreal.

One scout called the moment “crazy,” while another confessed she had to double-check it wasn’t a prank.

For others, the experience felt oddly full circle. After watching the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary at home, they were now appearing in a film the couple helped produce a switch that left the girls wide-eyed and buzzing.

Director Alysa Nahmias uses the familiar ritual of cookie season to ask bigger questions about how early children are introduced to competition and commerce.

Girl Scout cookies generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually, and while troops benefit, the film doesn’t shy away from examining the emotional cost.

Backed by a heavyweight production team and Archewell Productions.