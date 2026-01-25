Prince William, Princess Kate remain firm on wise decision amid concerns

Prince William and Princess Kate garnered praise for their thoughtful decision amid the concerns raised by other parents.

The powerful royal couple in recent times raised concerns about the digital world taking over precious family moments.

William even confessed that the Waleses' kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, are not allowed to have their personal cell phones.

People raised eyebrows over this statement as their strategy looked old-fashioned to many.

However, a global parenting expert and childcare specialist, Jo Frost, dubbed their decision "modern [and] mindful parenting."

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the expert added, "From a professional standpoint, I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making."

Jo believes that William and Catherine's step to hold back from giving smartphones to their little ones is not "old-fashioned parenting", but it is based on "informed, intentional and deeply connected, intuitive parenting."

The expert shared that if parents prioritise creative conversation and activities for children, they will strengthen "the very skills their children will need to navigate the future: empathy, confidence, resilience and self-worth that is not dependent on a screen or external validation."