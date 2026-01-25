Beatrice, Eugenie 'sad' departure from Andrew, Sarah: 'Lost them both'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie suffered a heartbreaking loss as they became 'victims' of Jeffrey Epstein despite not being part of any wrongdoing.

The sisters have been dragged into headlines since the downfall of their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

As their ties with the convicted sex offender Epstein resurfaced in the media, the ex-couple lost all their royal perks. From titles to massive mansion, Royal Lodge, the former Duke and Duchess of York hit with personal and professional setbacks.

Now speaking of the consequences faced by Beatrice and Eugenie, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror, "It’s sad because in many ways, Beatrice and Eugenie are two more victims of Jeffrey Epstein."

The royal author added, "They have done nothing wrong, and yet they have been forced to sit and watch as their parents are torn to pieces by their own behaviours."

Duncan said that Andrew "lost them both," his title of Prince and his happy little family.

Speaking of the latest reports of estrangement between Eugenie and Andrew, the royal commentator shared, "There’s every chance she has estranged herself from Andrew."

"I think it's partly because she's involved with a few modern-day slavery charities and organisations, so she might feel she has to distance herself publicly from her father because of the nature of what is being said," Duncan commented.