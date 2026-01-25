 
Andrew officially leaves Royal Lodge as hidden travel plans emerge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor decides on change in original plans after Eugenie, Beatrice's move

A. Akmal
January 25, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, have officially vacated the 30-room mansion at Windsor Great Park, Royal Lodge, as per the orders of King Charles.

The former Duke and Duchess of York are having quiet the troublesome time as Andrew is made to adjust in a temporary accommodation while his Sandringham home, Marsh Farm is still undergoing repairs. Meanwhile, Fergie’s place to stay has not yet been confirmed.

On top of that, the once loyal daughters of the ex-couple, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have kept a distance from their disgraced their parents. The sisters have reportedly been left distraught by the harrowing allegations, especially against their father who had a close friendship with paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

Previously, royal expert Jennie Bond noted that Andrew is “looking more isolated than ever” as Beatrice and Eugenie take a stern step to protect their own families.

There had been speculations about Andrew’s next set of plans and whether if it involved leaving the UK. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who wrote the bombshell book on Andrew and Fergie, believes that Andrew could be leaving the country to escape public scrutiny.

“Certainly, he is likely to go out there,” Lownie told Page Six with regards to his alleged move to Bahrain. “He’s going (to) be away from press scrutiny … and it’ll be nice and sunny.”

It was revealed in The Sun report that Andrew had also visited his five bedroom home in a secret visit. Meanwhile, all his stuff has been packed and moved into a secure place.

The author also suggested that the shamed royal will remain in the UK for the moment since shooting season is still on. Hence, he predicts Andrew could be flying out next month. Although, none of the plans are set in stone.

