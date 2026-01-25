Meghan Markle reached out to King Charles: 'want answers'

 
January 25, 2026

Meghan Markle decided not to stay quiet over the unfair treatment she received and reached out to King Charles. 

The former Suits actress became the daughter-in-law of the royal family after tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2020. 

The two lovebirds requested "part-time" royal duties, which were rejected by the late Queen. 

The Sussexes were told not use their 'HRH' titles for commercial gains after they decided to step down from their senior working royal roles.

However, it has been claimed that Meghan was upset over the "different rules" applied to her and to Sarah Ferguson, who was also not a part of the royal family and was using the royal perks to the fullest. 

Royal expert Neil Sean revealed in 2023 that "Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King."

On YouTube, he said, "She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy."

Meghan was upset over how the royals allowed Fergie to be a part of TV shows like This Morning, Loose Women, and sell her books as the Duchess of York. 

"Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her," Neil shared. 

