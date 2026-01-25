Meghan Markle reaction to series of setbacks finally revealed

Meghan Markle is not returning to television screens with her cooking show, which appeared to be a major setback for her.

Not only that, the Duchess of Sussex's likeness further declined among the Britons amid talks about her return to the UK for Prince Harry's Birmingham Invictus Games in 2027.

Royal expert Alicia Liberty believes that Meghan's return to Instagram with her first post of 2026, which also includes a throwback photo of the couple from 2016, was a deliberate move.

The former Suits actress captioned her latest post, "When 2026 feels just like 2016…. you had to be there."

Writing for Express, Alicia penned, "It deliberately anchored her current brand to a time when she enjoyed peak popularity, glowing coverage and complete control of the narrative."

"This wasn't about sentimentality or looking back fondly - it was a calculated throwback designed to spark engagement and pull focus back onto her," she added.