Meghan Markle receives key advise from UK ahead of next move

Meghan Markle receives key advise from UK chef ahead of next move

Meghan Markle had kicked off her 2025 with high energy but that seemed to be lacking this time around.

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever alongside her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The former Suits actress had big plans lined up but now she seemed to have taken a starkly different strategy.

It was reported by Page Six that Meghan’s show will not be returning for a third season as the show had been “a lot of work” when it came to production. Moreover, it failed to reach in the top 1000 shows of the streaming giant, which meant it needed a different plan of action.

However, there a major flaw that Meghan needs to address before her next step, according to a British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager.

The chef shared that she hadn’t watched the show properly but has “sneaked peek” at it enough to know that what she might be missing in her show.

“She would probably give me the impression she's too attractive to be doing it,” the 75-year-old told The Mirror. “I don’t know anybody else who's seen it, but I think it’s because we're in the industry.”

Rosemary dubbed Meghan a “lady” and that “she’s not exactly going to get her hands dirty if she has to get into the kitchen with a brigade of chefs. I can’t imagine her doing that, but I might be wrong.”

Meghan has been planning “more bite-sized’ content for socials rather than a full-fledged show as next set of steps. The celebrity chef seemed to have implied how Meghan could use more realistic approach with tips rather than an aesthetic show which feels like a lot more effort than simplifying tasks.