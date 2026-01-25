BBC radio icon dies leaving listeners and colleagues heartbroken

Sir Mark Tully, iconic BBC broadcaster and journalist, has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy.

Sir Mark spent around 30 years with the BBC and became one of its most recognisable voices, especially through his work in South Asia.

He served as the BBC’s bureau chief in New Delhi for two decades and was widely respected for telling complex stories in a calm way.

Tributes quickly poured in after the news of his death as Indian Prime Minister called him a “towering voice of journalism” and said Sir Mark’s deep connection with India was clear in his work.

The Minister added that his reporting left a lasting impact and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

Born in India in 1935, Sir Mark moved to England as a child and later studied at Cambridge University.

However, he joined the BBC in the 1960s and returned to India in 1965, where he reported on major events across South Asia, including wars, political change and social movements.

After leaving the BBC in 1994, he became the voice of Radio 4’s Something Understood, a programme focused on faith, life and reflection.

BBC colleagues remembered him as thoughtful, generous and deeply committed to journalism.