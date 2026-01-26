'Heartbroken' JJ Slater unfollows Katie Price after she marries rich new man

Katie Price's ex JJ Slater has prioritised his self-respect by cutting off ties with her for good after she suddenly got married entrepreneur Lee Andrews. just weeks after their split.

JJ has unfollowed the former glamour model, 47, on Instagram after being left 'heartbroken.'

Following the surprise announcement, sources told Daily Mail that the news came as a complete shock to JJ, 32, who is currently in Miami with his family and has been 'healing his broken heart.'

It comes after the mother-of-five ended her romance with the Married At First Sight UK star JJ, 31, after insisting JJ wasn't 'husband material.'

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Katie posted a loved-up selfie to her new hubby, both wearing coordinating leather jackets, and captioned: 'Happiest Mr and Mrs.'

JJ has now said goodbye to Katie for good, as he no longer follows her on Instagram, while she still follows him.

A source previously told Daily Mail: 'Katie has had doubts for some time about whether JJ is husband material, but she hoped those concerns would fade.

'JJ was left disappointed and has already packed his bags and moved back to his home in Essex.

'He genuinely saw a future with Katie, but it seems she ultimately had a very different outlook.'

Just weeks later, Katie revealed on Friday that she is now engaged for the ninth time, posting a picture of a giant diamond ring on her finger after her new fiancé, now husband, popped the question during a lavish break in Dubai.