David Beckham bonds with Romeo amid collapse with Brooklyn Beckham

David Beckham enjoyed a bit of banter with his second-born, Romeo Beckham, amid his ongoing cold war with Brooklyn Beckham.

While the former Manchester United star has left the world hanging on for his response to the feud confirmed by his eldest son, he celebrated his club’s victory over Arsenal during Sunday’s Premier League game.

David, 50, tagged Romeo on his two-part stories — both of the slides featured shots of the retired footballer wearing the Manchester colours during his youth.

“You ok Romeo ??” the former England captain cheekily called out his son, who is famously an Arsenal supporter — much to his lifelong United-loyal father’s dismay. (Sic)

While he reminded his 23-year-old son that “the gap” between the current league leaders, supported by Romeo, and United “is getting smaller”.

Responding to his famous dad, the British model shared via his stories, “don’t get too gassed”.

“Mind the gap,” he further wrote, alongside a snap of the league table, which showed Arsenal leading with 50 points, while the red Manchester side trailed behind in the newly cinched top four spot with 38 points to its name.

The playful exchange between the father and son proved to be a momentary respite during the fallout among the Beckham household, as the family continues to freeze out Brooklyn Beckham following his claims about not wanting any reconciliation with his parents.