King Charles, Prince William on cusp of dirty clash amid new estate drama

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s holiday plans could face a major setback as King Charles is set to take a decision about a precious piece of property as major changes are underway.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had shifted in their new home at Windsor over two months ago and have already received criticism for cordoning off a large area surrounding Forest Lodge, which has inconvenienced many residents living there.

Now, there seems a new ‘dirtier’ clash waiting to take place at a royal estate, but this time at King Charles’s private estate Sandringham.

While the Norfolk property is considered to be a private one for Charles, William and Kate have their getaway home, Anmer Hall, which was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth as a wedding present.

New documents for planning have been submitted to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, which is set to impact the Grade II-listed Georgian less than a mile away. According to OK! Magazine, a proposal has been made to create a large manure pit planned for land, which would measure roughly 86 by 46 meters and be capable of holding up to 2,160,538 gallons of slurry.

The approval is still pending but residents have already expressed their concerns about the impact that it would have on the locals.

“There is real anxiety locally that a development of this size will bring with it an overwhelming smell and disrupt daily life,” one resident told the outlet.

“People are genuinely wondering how William and Kate must feel about having something like this so close to their home,” they continued.

“There is also a sense of irony that the proposal is coming from William's own father, the King, which only adds to the unease.”