Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK

Prince Kate is ready to dive headfirst in her solo duties as the Prince William prepares to leave the UK for an important mission.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will be carrying out some engagements in the North of England, which would also include a special visit to her patronage.

Kate, who is the patron of the Football League, will visit Wakefield Trinity Rugby League and learn about their outreach programmes and how that have been helping people. The aim of these programmes has been to bring generations together and support individuals experiencing isolation in the community.

It was also revealed from the palace source, via Majesty Magazine’s Joe Little, that the Princess will be shining a light on the “healing power of creativity, community, and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.

This would be especially meaningful for Kate, who had battled cancer in 2024 and continued her recovery well into 2025. The future Queen is in remission and feeling better and it seems that she is using to give hope about recovery to many of those still struggling.

Even before her health battle, Kate and William have been strong advocates of mental health, a message that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also continue to spread awareness about.

The news comes as Prince William is set to make his first ever visit to Saudi Arabia for his first overseas visit at the behest of the UK government. It indicates the future King’s growing role as the global leader and diplomat representing the monarchy and the King.