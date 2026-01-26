 
Geo News

Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK

Palace confirms key solo mission for Kate Middleton as Prince William assigned new role

By
A. Akmal
|

January 26, 2026

Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK
Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK 

Prince Kate is ready to dive headfirst in her solo duties as the Prince William prepares to leave the UK for an important mission.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will be carrying out some engagements in the North of England, which would also include a special visit to her patronage.

Kate, who is the patron of the Football League, will visit Wakefield Trinity Rugby League and learn about their outreach programmes and how that have been helping people. The aim of these programmes has been to bring generations together and support individuals experiencing isolation in the community.

Princess Kate takes on meaningful task as Prince William set to leave UK

It was also revealed from the palace source, via Majesty Magazine’s Joe Little, that the Princess will be shining a light on the “healing power of creativity, community, and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.

This would be especially meaningful for Kate, who had battled cancer in 2024 and continued her recovery well into 2025. The future Queen is in remission and feeling better and it seems that she is using to give hope about recovery to many of those still struggling.

Even before her health battle, Kate and William have been strong advocates of mental health, a message that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also continue to spread awareness about.

The news comes as Prince William is set to make his first ever visit to Saudi Arabia for his first overseas visit at the behest of the UK government. It indicates the future King’s growing role as the global leader and diplomat representing the monarchy and the King.

Princess Kate makes Burns Night a viral love letter to Scotland
Princess Kate makes Burns Night a viral love letter to Scotland
Prince Harry's persistent shadow haunts him in court
Prince Harry's persistent shadow haunts him in court
Meghan Markle meeting called 'crazy' by her executively produced documentary actor
Meghan Markle meeting called 'crazy' by her executively produced documentary actor
Meghan Markle reaction to series of setbacks finally revealed
Meghan Markle reaction to series of setbacks finally revealed
King Charles' behaviour revealed during milestone year for Trust
King Charles' behaviour revealed during milestone year for Trust
King Charles, Princess Anne put rumours to rest with clear message
King Charles, Princess Anne put rumours to rest with clear message
Prince William, Princess Kate remain firm on wise decision amid concerns
Prince William, Princess Kate remain firm on wise decision amid concerns
Meghan Markle receives key advice from UK ahead of next move
Meghan Markle receives key advice from UK ahead of next move