Meghan Markle shares update as she ‘confirms' next career move

Meghan Markle shares update as Duchess ‘confirms’ next career move

Meghan Markle, who had been comparatively quiet about her business endeavours this year as compared to the last, seemed to have sent a clear message about her Hollywood comeback despite criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently hired the PR firm from her Suits days, made her Sundance debut with husband Prince Harry to support the film, Cookie Queens.

Prince Harry and Meghan, via their Archewell Productions, had executive produced the movie, which is “a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and pain points woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season”.

Meghan’s prospects with Netflix are starting to seem less optimistic hence, it seems that she is exploring different options in Hollywood. She had already ended her acting hiatus as she makes a cameo in the upcoming film, Close Personal Friends.

Meanwhile, as With Love, Meghan is not being renewed for a third season, the As Ever founder seems to have adopted Executive producing projects as her next career move.

She shared highlights from her attendance at the Sundance Festival in Utah and one glimpse that stood out has been how Harry and Meghan had been Executive Producers on the movie.

The update from Meghan comes as the Telegraph reported that Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis (SSML), which brought her Suits, is now “working alongside their internal team on As Ever and with the couple on efforts specifically in the US”.

There have been reports of Meghan considering expanding the brand to the international market including Britain.

Apart from launching As Ever, the Duchess was seen experimenting with many different avenues including her podcast show with Lemonada, various launches with As Ever and her foray into the fashion world.

It seems that Meghan is returning to her roots, something that she firmly knows has worked for her. It remains to be seen if this is the path that she would be sticking with this year or if new plans would be added along the way.