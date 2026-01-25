Princess Beatrice spotted by chance amidst maintaining low profile past months

Princess Beatrice seemed keen to tip toe under royal radar but on 23 January in Switzerland but it didn’t quite work out that way.

The 37‑year‑old was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she sat down for a conversation with H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al‑Issa, the Secretary‑General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars.

Rather than a power suit, Beatrice opted for a a navy Textured Tailoring Midi Fit and Flare Dress from ME + EM, complete with frills and floaty lines, paired unexpectedly with chunky black biker boots that didn’t go unnoticed by fashion followers.

This Switzerland visit comes on the heels of a cosy countryside weekend with her sister, Princess Eugenie, and close friends, where she embraced classic British outdoor style in wellies, khaki trousers and a floppy hat more Sloane Ranger chic than Davos delegate.

Beatrice’s appearance in Davos highlights how she’s carving out her own space on the world stage.

Though not a working royal with formal duties like some of her cousins, she has quietly maintained a varied public profile from attending major gala fundraisers as a patron and fashion favourite to engaging with global initiatives at high‑profile gatherings.

Her fashion evolution hasn’t gone unnoticed either. Once teased for eclectic style choices, she’s since won plaudits from outlets like Tatler who named her among the best‑dressed in recent years.