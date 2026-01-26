Archewell team responds to claims about Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal

Meghan Markle had gone big last year with multiple launches and had even renewed her contract with Netflix, alongside a partnership in her lifestyle brand.

The As Ever Founder, who had signed a lucrative contract alongside Prince Harry, was set with a mammoth task and she had hoped to accomplish that with her cooking show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched As Ever last year, released two seasons of her show With Love, Meghan, and a holiday special. After the show did not make it to the streaming platform’s 1000 top shows.

Sources have stated that the series will not be returning for a third season. Experts have claimed that there were major issues with the show which is why it did not achieve its target.

While there are speculations that the Netflix deal is as good as cancelled, there is no confirmation on the matter.

A spokesperson for Archewell told Fox News Digital they had no comment.

According to a report by People Magazine, the streaming platform remains a partner with As Ever and an insider shared that Meghan is “really focused on building the brand”.

The show has been widely criticised by the experts, with royal expert Hilary Fordwich stating that Meghan’s show did not have “a USP — a unique selling proposition” which is why it had a low ranking. She stressed that “authenticity and relatability are critical” for the audiences.

She said that there were several mistakes made along the way, especially with the resources that were used.

“The highly curated rental mansion was one of a plethora of silly mistakes, followed by so many cringe-worthy, inauthentic moments lambasted universally,” Hilary said. “It was deemed neither entertaining nor informative and less than inspiring. It was nothing more than an overhyped celebrity venture.”