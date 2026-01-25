Meghan Markle dedicates her and Prince Harry's new film to Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new film has a very personal connection.

On Sunday morning, January 25, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Sundance in Park City, Utah, for a second day straight to promote Cookie Queens, a new documentary they executive produced through Archewell. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at the Eccles Centre Theatre, Meghan, 44, unofficially dedicated the film to their daughter Princess Lilibet.

Cookie Queens follows four young Girl Scouts competing to become top cookie sellers in what the documentary describes as an “$800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide.”

“I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right,” Meghan said when asked about her daughter possibly becoming a Girl Scout. “Alysa is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it's been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well.”

The former Suits star also reflected on her own Girl Scout days. “It really embeds such great values from the get-go,” she shared, adding, “I was a Girl Scout, my mom (Doria Ragland) was a troupe leader.”