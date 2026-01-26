Meghan Markle speaks out as Harry forgets legal woes for cookie night

Meghan Markle took a sweet stroll down memory lane at Sundance, turning her own Girl Scout days into a full-circle moment as she stepped out for another surprising premiere of Cookie Queens.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles on Sunday as she backed the documentary, which follows four ambitious young scouts navigating the high pressure world of cookie sales.

Reflecting on the film, she later told reporters that its appeal goes far beyond badges and boxes.



“There are pieces of it that aren’t easy and there are pressures on young girls,” Meghan explained.

Prince Harry joined Markle on the red carpet shortly after, greeting the young stars and the film’s team with excitement.

For the night at least, the Duke appeared to set aside the weight of court cases and legal anxieties.



While the film may be one of the cutest at the festival, Meghan emphasised it is also layered with meaning.

“It’s a story about family, community, and the complexities of girlhood,” she said.

As executive producers through Archewell Productions, Meghan and Harry praised director Alysa Nahmias and the production team for their years of work capturing hundreds of hours of intimate, fly on the wall footage.

For Nahmias, the Sundance premiere felt like a homecoming after developing the project at the Sundance Catalyst lab.

“It’s cookie season, yes, but also a reminder of how storytelling can unite us even in divisive times,” she said.