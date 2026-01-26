Princess Beatrice and Eugenie caught in a sticky situation

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's festive season came with more than mince pies, it came with a side of family drama the size of Royal Lodge itself.

The sisters were spotted in Mayfair after Buckingham Palace confirmed that their father, Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, had been stripped of his royal titles and asked to leave his longtime residence, thrusting them into an “impossible” position.

Despite the upheaval, the princesses joined the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham, while their parents stayed out of the public eye.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the sisters are juggling a lot: “Both have taken on new charities in the last year, both are happily married, with families, with job and both of them have a family.”

He added, “The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. That isn’t the case any longer, and with Eugenie, what contact she has with her parents… it’s impossible for both princesses.”

Over the holidays, insiders claim Andrew encouraged his daughters to attend Sandringham, hoping for first-hand updates on what he missed while isolating at Royal Lodge.

Beatrice, who had initially planned a skiing trip, reportedly changed her mind to join Eugenie and the rest of the royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, for the traditional Christmas Day walkabout with their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told The Sun that the sisters’ attendance may not have been entirely voluntary.