Winter storm grounds record 11,000 flights across US

The winter storms in the United States (U.S.) have forced several airlines to cancel a record number of flights. On Sunday, January 25, 2026, a total of 11,000 flights were cancelled, the most in a single day since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com, the flights cancelled on Sunday were triple the number of flights cancelled on Saturday.

The U.S. is facing one of the worst snowstorms in decades. With sleet and freezing rain, the persistent snowfalling causes visibility issues, making it extremely hard for pilots to operate aircraft.

More than 3,500 flights had already been cancelled for Monday and the number was expected to increase.

Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., alerted passengers about flight cancellation on Sunday, saying, “ALERT: Airlines have cancelled all flights at the airport today. Check with your airline for confirmation and rebooking options.”

They urged the public to “please stay home and off the icy roads.”

New York’s La Guardia Airport was closed due to snow on Sunday, with 90 percent of flights already cancelled for Monday. Airports in other areas such as Philadelphia, Charlotte and Atlanta also expected disruptions.

American, United and Delta airlines were affected most by the disruptions. Many flight carriers have allowed passengers to change their plans and also issued travel waivers.