Quinton Aaron, 'The Blind Side' actor's health update shared by manager

Quinton Aaron collapses at his home in Atlanta

Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock’s co-star in The Blind Side, was recently rushed to hospital after collapsing in his Atlanta home.

Soon after the news of his hospitalization came out, a GoFundMe page shared that the Aaron was on “life support due to a severe blood infection.

His manager Katrina Fristoe has finally shared the health update of the actor

According to the manager, the 41-year-old actor is now in a stable condition, and he has started communicating with people again.

She told The Daily Mail, “The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time.”

The manager further revealed that Quinton is with his family and getting excellent medical care. Further details will be shared once his condition gets more better.

Last week, Fristoe told TMZ that Aaron fell while walking up the stairs in his apartment. What cause the legs to buckle up is still unknown.

Aaron rose to fame after starring in 2009’s The Blind Side with Bullock. He played the role of an American football player Michael Oher.

The film also bagged the nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.