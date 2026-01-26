 
Geo News

Quinton Aaron, 'The Blind Side' actor's health update shared by manager

Quinton Aaron collapses at his home in Atlanta

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 26, 2026

Quinton Aaron collapses at his home in Atlanta
 Quinton Aaron collapses at his home in Atlanta 

Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock’s co-star in The Blind Side, was recently rushed to hospital after collapsing in his Atlanta home.

Soon after the news of his hospitalization came out, a GoFundMe page shared that the Aaron was on “life support due to a severe blood infection.

His manager Katrina Fristoe has finally shared the health update of the actor

According to the manager, the 41-year-old actor is now in a stable condition, and he has started communicating with people again.

She told The Daily Mail, “The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time.”

The manager further revealed that Quinton is with his family and getting excellent medical care. Further details will be shared once his condition gets more better.

Last week, Fristoe told TMZ that Aaron fell while walking up the stairs in his apartment. What cause the legs to buckle up is still unknown.

Aaron rose to fame after starring in 2009’s The Blind Side with Bullock. He played the role of an American football player Michael Oher.

The film also bagged the nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. 

Kristen Stewart plans to 'move out' of the USA due to President Donald Trump
Kristen Stewart plans to 'move out' of the USA due to President Donald Trump
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash after sharing her ‘new favourite snack'
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash after sharing her ‘new favourite snack'
Matty Healy 'saved the day' with unexpected gesture for fan
Matty Healy 'saved the day' with unexpected gesture for fan
'Mr. Bean' star Rowan Atkinson, Mia Khalifa's relationship status revealed
'Mr. Bean' star Rowan Atkinson, Mia Khalifa's relationship status revealed
Elton John latest move post surgery shocks fans
Elton John latest move post surgery shocks fans
‘The Traitors' eyes stage domination after conquering British TV
‘The Traitors' eyes stage domination after conquering British TV
Katie Price's family share cryptic messages after secret marriage
Katie Price's family share cryptic messages after secret marriage
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'fiercely protect' some aspects of privacy
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'fiercely protect' some aspects of privacy