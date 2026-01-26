When does Highguard release? Here's global times, PC, PS5, Xbox setup guide

January 26, 2026
Buckle up, Highguard players!
Wildlight Entertainment’s much-anticipated PvP ‘raid shooter,’ from the legendary creators behind Apex Legends and Titanfall, is rolling out today, January 26, 2026.
After months of speculations following its sneak peek at The Game Awards, gamers everywhere can now embrace the legacy of an arcane Warden and experience fast-paced, strategic combat modes.
It does not matter if you are a naive gamer or a seasoned raid veteran; here’s a complete guide to playing the minute Highguard launches.
Yes, Highguard is a free-to-play gaming experience available across all current-generation platforms, enabling players to jump in no matter their setup.
The game mode fully supports cross-play and cross-progression, so you can enjoy playing it in multiplayer modes and carry your progress across platforms without any glitches.
It all depends upon the player’s geographical location, here’s a quick look at when you can start playing:
The minimum requirements and recommended specs for the game:
To get an immersive experience of Highguard’s fast-paced action and expansive magic-driven world, an SSD is highly recommended for optimal gameplay.