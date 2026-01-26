When does Highguard release? Here's global times, PC, PS5, Xbox setup guide

Buckle up, Highguard players!

Wildlight Entertainment’s much-anticipated PvP ‘raid shooter,’ from the legendary creators behind Apex Legends and Titanfall, is rolling out today, January 26, 2026.

After months of speculations following its sneak peek at The Game Awards, gamers everywhere can now embrace the legacy of an arcane Warden and experience fast-paced, strategic combat modes.

It does not matter if you are a naive gamer or a seasoned raid veteran; here’s a complete guide to playing the minute Highguard launches.

Is Highguard on PC, PS5, and Xbox?

Yes, Highguard is a free-to-play gaming experience available across all current-generation platforms, enabling players to jump in no matter their setup.

PC gamers can grab it on Steam

PlayStation 5 players can download it from the PlayStation Store.

Xbox Series X|S users can explore it on the Microsoft Store.

The game mode fully supports cross-play and cross-progression, so you can enjoy playing it in multiplayer modes and carry your progress across platforms without any glitches.

When does Highguard release? Date, time and details

Highguard is set for a global rollout today, Monday, January 26, 2026, with servers going live at 10:00 a.m., PT, and 6:00 p.m., UTC.

It all depends upon the player’s geographical location, here’s a quick look at when you can start playing:

Australia: 5:00 AM AEDT (Jan 27)

Japan: 3:00 AM JST (Jan 27)

China: 2:00 AM CST (Jan 27)

US (Pacific): 10:00 AM PT

US (Mountain): 11:00 AM MT

US (Central): 12:00 PM CT

US (Eastern): 1:00 PM ET

UK: 6:00 PM GMT

Europe: 7:00 PM CET

Can your system run it?

The minimum requirements and recommended specs for the game:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB)

Storage capacity: 25 GB of free space

To get an immersive experience of Highguard’s fast-paced action and expansive magic-driven world, an SSD is highly recommended for optimal gameplay.