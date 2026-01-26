Storm Chandra set to hit UK with 80mph winds, heavy rain, snow

UK braces for Storm Chandra on Tuesday, January 27, bringing a mix of strong winds, torrential rain, and snowfall.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning urging residents to stay cautious.

Authorities named the storm on Monday, January 26, warning of major disruption.

A yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for London and the South East from midnight on Monday until midday on Tuesday, raising concerns over localised flooding and transportation delays.

An amber warning has been issued for the South West as the region is expected to be hit with more severe conditions. Analysts forecast 30mm to 50mm of rainfall widely, with 80mm on higher ground in areas like Dartmoor and Exmoor.

The Met Office has also warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater posing a danger to life can also hit the region.

Another major concern is strong winds. Gusts of 70mph to 80 mph are possible in exposed coastal areas, especially across the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall, and South-west Wales.

As the storm is approaching northwards, snow is expected across higher ground in northern England and Scotland. Met Office forecasts 10cm to 20cm of snow in the Pennines, southern Scotland, and the Highlands, which will deteriorate the travel conditions.

Which areas will be most affected?