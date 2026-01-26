Travis Scott sparks viral buzz in new 'The Odyssey' teaser from Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated epic The Odyssey has found itself back in the spotlight after a new TV teaser was broadcast during the live transmission of the NFL AFC Championship game.

The brief clip offered audiences their debut look at rapper and songwriter Travis Scott in the film, sending social media into a frenzy.

The teaser features Scott climbing onto a table as he addresses the formation of soldiers, indicating a moment of authority or provocation within the Greek epic.

The short clip also features Tom Holland as Telemachus and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, giving glimpses of the film’s sprawling cast.

The teaser—the moment it surfaced online—stormed the internet, with netizens reacting passionately to Scott’s appearance in the project. While it marks his acting debut in a Nolan film, this is not the first collaboration between the director and the artist.

Travis Scott had worked with Nolan on Tenet in 2020, recording the track The Plan for the film’s soundtrack.

At the time, Nolan said, highlighting the collaboration, “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism (composer) Ludwig Goransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound,” as cited by Variety.

For context, the new teaser dropped weeks after the first full trailer of The Odyssey was rolled out in December last year.

This is the saga of the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he undertakes a risky expedition back home after the Trojan War.

The trailer features Odysseus and his fleet shattered in the storm, navigating hostile terrain, sailing treacherous seas, and venturing into dark caves, including one where a giant, a creature of darkness, looms.

The Odyssey features a sprawling ensemble, including Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and John Leguizamo, among others.

Nolan has written and directed the film, producing it alongside Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey is set to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.