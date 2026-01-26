Why Taylor Swift feels 'violated' amid Lively-Baldoni legal drama

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's bond is under scrutiny since Justin Baldoni lawsuit began

Taylor Swift has time and time again been dragged into her friend Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni, despite her seemingly trying to avoid getting involved.

The 36-year-old pop superstar made headlines last week after her private texts with the Gossip Girl alum, 38, were revealed to the world after they were submitted to the court.

While the texts revealed that the Opalite hitmaker had been supportive of the Another Simple Favor actress’ fight with her It Ends With Us co-star, the update has reportedly been unsettling for Swift.

“It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor. Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore. That doesn’t sit well with her,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has always advocated for having agency over one’s narrative, and their private property, so it appears that the conversations she had in private, becoming public, has shaken the Anti-Hero songstress.

According to the leaked texts, the Eras Tour performer showed full support of Lively during her directorial conflicts over their movie edits with Baldoni.

However, the source added that the Lover singer “wasn’t trying to get involved or make anything bigger, she was just supporting Blake as a friend, in what she thought was a private moment.”

Despite Swift’s attempts to stay out of the drama, as the events unfolded she got only further dragged into the case, until she is visibly under the spotlight.