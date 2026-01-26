Kanye West opens up about mental health after past offensive remarks

Kanye West, music mogul who is mainly known because of his controversies, has opened up about a long struggle with his mental health as he apologised for his past antisemitic remarks.

The 48-year-old rapper recently explained in a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement that how his bipolar disorder made him lose touch with reality and do such things that made him regret.

West shared that a car accident in 2002 injured his brain and now he thinks that it may have played a role in such harsh challenges that he faced over the years.

The Heartless rapper also described how his illness made him act in ways that hurt people which includes promoting offensive symbols and making hateful statements.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote.

The father of four made it very clear that he is not a Nazi or antisemitic and shared that he loves Jewish people.

West continued talking about the impact which left on the black community and those who are close to him, admitting that he let many people down during a manic episode in early 2025.

However, Kanye also made confession about working on his mental health, saying that he’s started his treatment like therapy, medication and a few changes to his lifestyle.