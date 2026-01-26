Rihanna shares 'proud moment' for ASAP Rocky amid ninth album buzz

Rihanna celebrates ASAP Rocky's chart-topping success after new release

Rihanna celebrated her beau ASAP Rocky’s new album, DON’T BE DUMB, as the new release reigns the top position on the charts.

The 37-year-old songstress took to X, and reshared the chart date update, which predicted that the rapper’s album is aiming for the top spot.

“Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!” the Diamonds hitmaker wrote in the tweet.

The chart date revealed that ASAP Rocky’s album is predicted to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 123,000 units sold in its first week.

If the Sundress hitmaker maintains the position, his DON’T BE DUMB will be the first album to achieve the milestone in more than a decade.

The Work songstress, who shares three kids with ASAP Rocky, sparked enthusiastic reaction from fans, who celebrated her proud moment with Rihanna.

Social media users also inquired about the 9-time-Grammy winner’s own album as well. After almost a decade of music hiatus, Rihanna teased her ninth studio album back in December, sharing that the new record is almost ready for release.