Jim Curtis blushes as he reveals timeline of Jennifer Aniston relationship

Jim Curtis reveals how he met Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis is lifting the veil on his love story with Jennifer Aniston.

Appearing on the Today Show on Monday, January 26, the hypnotherapist and health and wellness expert couldn’t help but blush as he revealed the origin story of his relationship with the Emmy-winning actress.

“We were just introduced by friends. Yeah, that’s it,” Curtis, 50, revealed when asked about how he met Aniston, 56. “We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” he added.

Presenter Craig Melvin seized the opportunity to make a Friends reference, asking Curtis, “Which friend? Like, Joey? Was it Ross?” Amused, Curtis replied, “All the friends.”

The lovebirds were first romantically linked in July 2025 after being spotted together in Mallorca, Spain, over 4th of July weekend. However, it took a long time to reach that point.

“It took a long time, we chatted for a long time and we became close,” Curtis reflected.

While he avoided giving an exact timeline, Curtis did share that the relationship has been steady for a while now.

“A long time, months now, almost close to a year,” he said, visibly blushing as Melvin teased him for getting shy on camera. “I’m not going to put you on the spot anymore because you’re kind of blushing right now,” the host said, as Curtis agreed, “Yeah, I sure am!”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in November, when Aniston shared a cozy photo of the two together and wrote, “Happy birthday my love Cherished.”

Later that month, The Morning Show star gushed about Curtis as she discussed her relationship for the first time in an interview with Elle. “He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.”