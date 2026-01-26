Eric Dane misses ALS Gala, honored in absentia

Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025

Eric Dane was unable to attend the ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala on January 24, where he was recognized as Advocate of the Year.

The 53-year-old missed the event ‘due to the physical realities’ of the disease.

In a statement ahead of the gala, the ALS Network shared that the Euphoria actor had hoped to join the celebration but was not well enough to attend.

“We remain deeply grateful for his courage, advocacy, and continued commitment to the ALS community, and we honor him fully this evening with our profound respect and support,” the organization said.

Broadway star Aaron Lazar accepted the award on Dane’s behalf.

Dane’s absence followed other missed milestones including the 2025 Emmy Awards where he had been scheduled to present alongside former Grey’s Anatomy costar Jesse Williams.

At the time, the famed Mcsteamy from Grey’s Anatomy, who revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis last April, was hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Reflecting on that moment he admitted he was ‘really upset’ to miss the opportunity but acknowledged there was nothing he could do.

Despite the challenges of living with ALS, Dane has spoken openly about how the disease has reshaped his perspective.

In an interview with The Washington Post, he described ALS as “a nasty disease” but emphasized the importance of sharing his journey.

“I think it’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore,” he explained during a virtual panel hosted by I AM ALS.

Dane shares two daughters with estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart.