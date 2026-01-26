Cardi B goes wild as Stefon Diggs heads to Super Bowl: 'That's my baby!'

Cardi B is a proud WAG as Stefon Diggs secures a big win

Cardi B is Stefon Diggs’ biggest cheerleader as her baby daddy heads to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, January 25, the Grammy-winning rapper watched in awe as the New England Patriots, for which Diggs is a wide receiver, defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl!” Cardi, 33, yelled in excitement in a video posted by the NFL. “Oh my God!” she exclaimed.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker also shared clips on her Instagram Stories of Diggs, 32, being interviewed postgame, proudly shouting, “That’s my baby!” as her NFl star beau wiped away tears.

Cardi wasn’t alone in celebrating the father of her youngest child. In another clip, she asked Diggs’ mom, Stephanie, how she’s feeling after the emotional win. “My side hurts,” Stephanie joked.

The next slide showed Diggs exclaiming, “They can’t hold us down forever,” as Cardi wrote, “God is good.”

The couple, who welcomed a baby boy in November 2025, later embraced on the field and even shared a celebratory kiss.

For the outing, Cardi braved the freezing Colorado weather in a head-to-toe black leather ensemble, her long green hair standing out in contrast. She layered a fur coat over her custom curve-hugging corset, paired with Amina Muaddi boots and a Hermès Birkin bag.