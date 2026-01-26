China’s top general accused of leaking sensitive information about nuclear weapons, report says

China has launched an investigation into its most senior uniformed officer, General Zhang Youxia.

The investigation is part of a sweeping anti-corruption and discipline campaign that continues to reshape the country’s military leadership and strengthen the Communist Party's control over the armed forces.

According to the Chinese defence ministry, Zhang, who was the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), is under investigation for “suspected violations of discipline and law.”

In addition to Zhang, investigations are also launched for General Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the CMC’s joint staff department. The

Wall Street Journal reported that Zhang is accused of leaking sensitive information about China’s nuclear weapons programmes to the United States.

Furthermore, he is also linked to accepting bribes linked to promotions and appointments.

The claims have not yet been made by the Chinese authorities, but official commentary in the PLA’s Liberation Army Daily accused Zhang and Liu of betraying the party's trust and undermining its “absolute leadership” over the military.

The investigation is emblematic of the primary goals of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, which has been ongoing since 2012 and is increasingly focusing on the People’s Liberation Army.

The campaign aims to not only reduce the prevalence of corruption but also to stamp out factionalism, ensure political loyalty, and guarantee that the military is under the firm control of the Communist Party.

In recent years, the campaign has turned its attention to the elite Rocket Force, leading to the ousting of several defence ministers and top generals.

This case highlights Beijing’s fear that corruption and internal opposition could undermine military combat preparedness and stability in the regime, especially in the face of rising tensions in the Taiwan region and the Indo-Pacific," said analysts.

Although the dismissal of such a loyal official has raised doubts about Xi’s judgment in the past, government officials have defended the need for investigations to maintain discipline, secrecy, and control in a rapidly modernising nuclear military.