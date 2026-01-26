 
Chris Madel drops out of Minnesota Governor's race, blasts ICE crackdown

Chris Madel’s exit exposes GOP rift over Minnesota immigration crackdown

Geo News Digital Desk
January 26, 2026

Republican candidate Chris Madel ended his Minnesota governor campaign on Monday, January 26, citing a sharp condemnation of federal immigration enforcement that has destabilised the state.

Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney who had risen in GOP primary polls, declared his exit in a social media post, citing that he does not support “national Republicans” and stated retribution on the citizens of Minnesota.

The announcement came after increasing tensions in Minnesota under “Operation Metro Surge” which has included two fatal shootings by federal agents.

His exit also holds major significance as he was representing the ICE agent who shot and killed Minneapolis resident Renee Good.

Madel stated, “United States citizens, particularly those of colour, live in fear.”

He criticised that ICE detained Americans on the basis of colour and that “driving while Hispanic is not a crime.”

His criticism represents a major Republican departure from the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. 

Chris Madel said the strategies have made it “nearly impossible” for Republicans to win statewide.

The rest of the Republican candidates, including House Speaker Lisa Demuth, still stand with federal law enforcement. 

The turmoil is brewing as Senator Amy Klobuchar is set to announce her candidacy for governor, ensuring that immigration policy will be the key issue in Minnesota’s tumultuous election year.

