King Charles prepares new ‘secret weapon’ for monarchy

King Charles, ever since his ascension to the throne, faced some troublesome circumstances as he handled the reins of the monarchy even with his exceptionally long waiting period for the position.

There had been the growing anti-monarchy protests gaining momentum, the ongoing family drama between the royals and the Sussexes, and the slimmed down roster for royal duties. Charles was only beginning to finally implement his plans when the cancer announcement came just two years into his reign.

At that time, the king had relied on his trusted senior working royals, previously underrated but dutifully loyal, which included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Among them, Duchess Sophie emerged as a rising star, taking on crucial diplomatic mission, including visit to war-torn Ukraine.

She was quickly dubbed as the ‘secret weapon’ for King Charles, as she garnered praise for her work from the public and media alike. With the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Firm had been concerned about not having enough young royal members to relate with the youth.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton hold a popularity with the youth, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been entrusted with an important task to have more ‘secret weapons’ like Duchess Sophie.

One young royal has already shown clear signs of excellence and royal expert Chris Riches believes she can be “a natural, compassionate leader”.

He believes that “age is no barrier to competency” highlighting Princess Charlotte is destined for greatness. The expert noted that William and Kate have “a hands-on approach, and this is certainly paying off with the blossoming-in-confidence Charlotte”, adding that she is unlikely to become the “bitter spare” like Prince Harry.

Royal historian and member of the advisory board of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, Justin Vovk, said, “We are seeing signs of Charlotte becoming more independent, but also reminders that she is still just supposed to be a normal 10-year-old girl.”

Charlotte has shown signs indicating that she is completely at ease while handling crowds and the attention, all the while maintaining the royal protocols.