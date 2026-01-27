Princess Kate reacts to Andrew's quiet royal return: 'Don’t be fooled'

Kate Middleton's reaction to Andrew's careful royal return has been laid bare, which is surely not good news for Fergie, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

It has been claimed that the former Duke of York is "leaning heavily" on his daughters to "stay informed and involved" about royal matters, leaving the future Queen furious.

Closer Magazine reported that Eugenie and Beatrice, being "used" by Andrew, whether intentional spies or not, have been creating "mistrust" between the sisters and Catherine.

The Prince and Princess of Wales do not want to "punish" King Charles' nieces, but the royal couple "also don’t want Andrew whispering in the background of royal decision-making."

As per an insider, the "carefully managed return" of Andrew through the side door has not been sitting well with Kate.

The source said that Princess Kate, who is kind and caring as a key ally of King Charles, can also be "ruthless" if Andrew once again tries harm the monarchy.

"Don't be fooled," a serious warning has been issued to the former prince regarding thoughts of a royal return, according to report.

Since his shameful royal downfall, Sarah Ferguson and his daughters have been extending support to the lonely Andrew, but the idea of him quietly consuming private royal information is frustrating the Waleses.