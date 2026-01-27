Brooklyn Beckham reacts as Beckham family put on ‘united front’

Brooklyn Beckham declared his love for Nicola Peltz, while Victoria Beckham touched down in Paris to receive her latest honour, accompanied by the rest of her famous clan.

In town to be honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, the fashion designer was joined by David Beckham and their three younger children — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

While the other Beckham sons brought their significant others along to support their mother, Brooklyn remained unbothered as he showered his wife with adoration via his official social media account.

Filled with multiple moments from the couple’s recent Malibu trip, the influencer chef’s video was shared with the original caption, “I love you @Nicolaannepeltzbeckham”.

The romantic montage was set to Coldplay’s famous tune, Yellow, while Brooklyn and Nicola were also joined by their pet dog Lamb.

Fans were quick to point out the marital bliss between the pair, with one user saying, “they look happy to me.” (Sic)

“What a beautiful life,” another noted.

Though the footage also sparked reactions from those who believe that Brooklyn should not “abandon” his family.

“Marriage is important, but family isn’t something to abandon. one day when you have kids you’ll feel the value of staying connected . don't burn bridges you'll regret later in life !!!” a user cautioned in the TikTok comments. (Sic)

While another politely mentioned, “Please reconcile with your family brook.”

Nevertheless, Victoria Beckham’s Parisian outing is unlikely to be acknowledged by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, as the ongoing family feud has shown no signs of resolve so far.