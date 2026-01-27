‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ issues statement amid cancellation rumours

Amid swirling speculations about the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show, a representative has stepped in to set the record straight.

Addressing rumours that the daytime talk show would end once its current season concludes, the spokesperson put such claims to rest.

Clearing the air, they confirmed that there are no plans for the show to end when its seventh season ends and there is no truth to the online chatter.

"Rumor!" the rep wrote, adding that the program’s producer and distributor NBC "will advise directly if there is a show update."

The clarification comes a week after a report published by Page Six last week surfaced, quoting an insider claiming Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show was no longer "sustainable" amid the changing television landscape.

While one tipster called the cancellation decision “definite," another said it is "likely that it will not go on."

Speculations gained traction amid previous reports suggesting Clarkson could step away once her contract expires following the current season, prompting the show’s team to issue an official statement to address the rumours.

The representative for the show confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that those claims are unfounded, noting that The Kelly Clarkson Show is only halfway through its seventh season.

The ongoing seventh season premiered in September with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell appearing to promote their film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Meanwhile, Clarkson continues to connect with fans through music, most recently sharing a cover of What It Sounds Like from KPop Demon Hunters.