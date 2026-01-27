Harry Styles receives backlash over insane 'Together, Together' ticket prices

Harry Styles sparks outrage on internet following new tour announcement

Harry Styles have officially announced his new tour three years after wrapping up "Love on Tour" in 2023.

The former One Direction singer is back from his hiatus and has already topped Spotify chart with his new single, Aperture.

Besides releasing his new music, the 31-year-old also announced the 2026 “Together, Together” tour.

Kickstarting the tour in May, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker will be performing live shows in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.

The tickets for the following shows are already up for pre-sale, ranging from $50 to $1,182.

Fans Question Harry Styles for High Ticket Prices:

As much as fans were excited to see Styles making his comeback, all of that excitement has just set aside after looking at the ticket rates for the upcoming tour.

One of the fans literally wrote, “Harry, I’m really hyped for your new album and the upcoming tour! But seriously, why are the prices so crazy?”

“Hotels, flights, and tickets together are just not feasible for so many of us. ‘Together Together’ was supposed to be for everyone, not just people with deep pockets. Right now, it kinda feels like an ‘Apart Apart’ tour.”

Meanwhile, another frustrated fan commented, “So hi what the hell are these prices and what the hell is this mess Harry…”

Will Harry Styles lose his fan-following with latest move?

Well, fans are clearly not happy about prices. They waited for him for so long and now they seem quite disappointed with the Grammy winning artist.

One of them wrote on X, “Unless you're going to everybody's front door and handing them their tickets still warm from your own able hands, there is no excuse for those prices.”

One heartbroken fan already excused the Sign of the Times vocalist saying, “Sorry Harry but this time no, we don’t belong together! I mean wtf happened with the prices????

The backlash at this point might not prove healthy for Styles as he just came back to the spotlight. He might come out with a strategy to prevent from losing his fanbase.