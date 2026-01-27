Victoria, David Beckham replace Brooklyn, Nicola with two new members?

David and Victoria Beckham welcomed two new faces into their family photo amid estrangement with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

As the 26-year-old hot sauce connoisseur and his wife remained at odds with the Beckhams, the famous family posed together during a special occasion sans Brooklyn.

In the latest social media post, the former Real Madrid star shared the new family photo while gushing over his wife as she marked her first milestone since their eldest son issued shocking statements, putting his parents in a tight spot.

On Monday, January 26, the Spice Girls alum and renowned fashion designer was honoured with a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.

While Victoria marked the milestone on Instagram, her proud husband also took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

“We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham [red heart and medal emoji] Being named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture…” he captioned the carousel of photos. “Nobody deserves it more than you x We love you [red heart emoji].”

The sweet message was accompanied by a series of photos and among others there was one photo that showed the powercouple with their two sons, their gilfriends and daughter.

David and Victoria’s younger sons, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, were seen posing with their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostol, respectively

Romeo held Kim by the waist while Cruz kept Jackie close as they posed for family photos as half of the family donned all-black outfits.

This outing marked the first family outing since Brooklyn Peltz Beckham issued a series of "bombshell" statements via Instagram.

He not only confirmed a public estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham but also accused them of being lifelong "controlling" influences and prioritizing the "Brand Beckham" image over genuine family connections.