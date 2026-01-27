‘SNL’ star Marcello Hernández says no to Sabrina Carpenter romance buzz

Marcello Hernández set the record straight regarding Sabrina Carpenter romance rumours.

The Saturday Night Live comedian recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast where the host jokingly pressed him about dating pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Shepard admitted he’s “newly obsessed” with Carpenter thanks to his daughter and teased Hernández, “If I’m you again and I’m 28, I’m going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?”

But Hernández quickly shut down the speculation.

“I’m in a relationship,” he clarified.

He revealed he’s happily dating Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, a Dominican architect and Yale graduate, as per E! Online.

The couple has been spotted together at Hollywood events including the Phoenician Scheme afterparty and the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in 2025.

Still Hernández had nothing but kind words for Carpenter with whom he’s shared the stage at Studio 8H.

The Espresso singer has appeared in his recurring Domingo sketches on SNL and even playfully “arrested” him during her Short n’ Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles in 2024.

“She’s down to clown,” Hernández said on the podcast. “Sabrina’s awesome and she’s really funny and cool. She’s great.”

Earlier this month, Hernández sparked marriage chatter of his own when he posted a black-and-white Instagram video showing him suiting up in a tuxedo, popping champagne and sharing a tender moment with his mother.

Fans speculated he was preparing for a wedding, but the clip turned out to be promotion for his Netflix comedy special, Marcello Hernández: American Boy, which premiered January 7.